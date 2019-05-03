Tipperary local election candidate wants to create 'mini-Kildare Village' in Nenagh

A candidate in the Nenagh area in the upcoming local elections wants the centre of the town turned into a mini Kildare Village at weekends.

Former town councillor Conor Delaney said that he would like to see Kenyon Street and Pearse Street pedestrianised on a weekend basis from Friday evening to Sunday evening for a number of months, turning the area into a “green outdoor experience”.

The Fine Gael candidate said that this could be achieved by the use of temporary bollards at the end of Kenyon Street, the Pearse Street Roundabout at AIB and Friar Street / Well Road junction.

“I want to create a Nenagh Town Centre shopping experience that encourages people to come into Nenagh, have their food here then shop and socialise with family and friends for the whole day,” he said.

Mr Delaney pointed out that the town had excellent shops and cafes and now needed to get the people in.

He also wants to create a free WiFi hub.

“I want to get the cars out of the town centre, too, and make it more environmentally-friendly for everyone. There would be adequate parking at the Railway Station and John’s Lane for shoppers and this should be free for the weekend and business owners could park in Kenyon Street and Friar Street,” he said.

Mr. Delaney said that if he were elected to Tipperary County Council he would hold a public meeting on the issue and work closely with Nenagh Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and other stakeholders to ensure a new greener vision for Nenagh town centre was achieved.