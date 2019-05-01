7,099 Tipperary walked Darkness into Light last year - how many will join the walk this year?

With just 10 days until Darkness into Light on 11 May, 2019, it has been revealed that in Tipperary 7,099 people walked in solidarity in Darkness into Light last year

The walk organisers are now asking the people of Tipperary to again join Pieta, Electric Ireland and thousands of people across the country on May 11 and walk to raise funds for suicide prevention at this year’s Darkness into Light 5k walk at over 168 venues throughout the country; register now at darknessintolight.ie

Over 200,000 people are expected to come together in the pre-dawn hours in 19 countries across 5 continents to take part in the global movement that seeks to remove the stigma around suicide and self-harm and spread the power of hope in Ireland and around the globe.

Last year, Darkness into Light walkers raised €6 million from the event, of which €800,000 was raised across our international venues. Worldwide close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year - one person every 40 seconds. In Ireland 392 people took their own lives in 2017.

2019 marks the 7th year Electric Ireland have walked alongside Pieta to bring hope to customers, staff and communities across Ireland that have been affected by suicide. To join the thousands of people around Ireland who are taking part in this year’s Darkness into Light 5k walk, go to www.darknessintolight.ie.

The funds raised from Darkness into Light help to keep Pieta centers open, offering free therapy, the 24 /7 Helpline line, education and bereavement counselling for people in need of support. In 2018, over 8,000 clients were supported with face to face therapy by Pieta experts. Since 2006, over 40,000 people received support from Pieta's intervention and bereavement counselling services. By the end of this school year, Pieta will have reached out to over 7,500 students with a bespoke schools’ programme called the Resilience Academy a free programme for second year students in secondary schools designed to increase young people’s resilience, hope for the future, ability to cope with difficult feelings and connection to their school.

Siobhan Leijen, Clinical Manager, Pieta Midlands “It’s difficult to describe the incredibly hopeful feelings created by Darkness Into Light. As a therapist and Clinical Manager we see first hand the undisputable need for Pieta to be present in our communities. The walk is about far more than just the raising of fund. It brings people together from all over the world every year because the need for change is immense.”

Leijen added “Among those who walk are the people we have been so humbled to assist in their greatest time of need, their families, friends, neighbors and co workers the list is relentless. Darkness Into Light is unity and true human compassion from one human being to another. It is Hope”.

Irene Hehir, from Ennis, is one of the many thousands of people who have experienced challenging times and sought the help of Pieta. “Almost 2 years ago during a time of deep crisis Pieta Midwest in Limerick took great care of me and helped me to find my way to a better life, one where I learned to believe in myself, to learn what a good person I was and to learn skills to help me get through day to day life without the thought of suicide.

Hehir added “This year, I will rejoice in the life I now have and will relish the dawn when it breaks letting us all come from the Darkness into the light on Saturday May 11 and let that be a new dawn of fresh hope and love to all that need it the most”.

Pieta operates a free 24-hour suicide helpline on 1800 247 247

Darkness Into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together in a spirit of solidarity and comfort in giving all hope.

To find your nearest venue and for registration, visit www.darknessintolight.ie