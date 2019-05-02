Ryan calls for funding for storm damaged Tipperary roads

Fianna Councillor Sean Ryan has called on Tipperary County Council to apply for centralised funding for storm damaged bog roads.

Speaking at the recent meeting of the Templemore-Thurles Municipal District, the Moycarkey-Borris based Fianna representative said that recently Offaly county council were awarded a grant of €165,000 for a study the improvement of bog roads in the county.

He added ‘’a number of villages including, Littleton, Horse and Jockey and Gortnahoe have bog roads which have never received much funding from the general council roads funding allocation.

“This money would represent an historic opportunity to improve bog roads in the district particularly for people cutting turf or for people visiting tourist amenities such as Lough Derra Bhoile near Glengoole’’.

Cllr Ryan said he ‘’was delighted that the council have now undertaken to consider an application for such funding’’. ​