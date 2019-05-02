Tipperary drinks and ketchup for major produce buyers trade show

Tipperary enterprise will be well represented at a major trade expo for new producer.

Exciting, new producers including Three Men in a Trailer, Irish Hedgerow and Longways Cider will be representing the county at the new Local Enterprise Office Meet the Buyer event which will take place on ‘The Street’ at the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) on Thursday, May 23..

Featuring up and coming producers from all over the country, buyers from Ireland, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, representing the key supermarket groups and food service sectors, are expected to attend on the day.

This will provide SMEs with a great opportunity to gain new distribution for their products and to get expert advice on how to succeed.

Tipp is putting its best foot forward with top quality products created locally.

Three Men In a Trailer is a gourmet ketchup producer based in Gortussa, Dundrum.

Elderflower from Irish Hedgerow

Irish Hedgerow produces a delightful range of sparkling cordials using elderflower and hibiscus amongst other ingredients in South Tipperary.

Longways Cider

And Longways Cider makes award-winning cider and juices just outside Carrick-on-Suir.

The event is trade only, so it is open to buyers from across the food industry such as supermarket groups, food wholesalers, retailers, independent fine food shops, food service, development chefs, restaurants and more.

They will be invited to sample a huge range of the finest new Irish produce from up to 90 producers and meet the passionate, talented artisans behind it.

Spearheaded by Head of Enterprise, Eamon Ryan, Local Enterprise Office Limerick and The Irish Quality Food Awards and hosted by the Limerick Institute of Technology, this event is set to be a key annual business event for the Irish food industry.

Ita Horan, LEO Tipperary says - “Tipp food producers are producing a range of quality food products and with the support of the Local Enterprise Office through financial assistance, training and development and networking opportunities are achieving fantastic success in developing their markets.

The meet the buyer event will assist these producers to develop new markets and outlets for their produce and will enable them to benchmark their products against the best from all over Ireland.

“ I expect this event to grow in the coming years and to become an annual event”. for not only producers but also for buyers.”

Helen Lyons of the Irish Quality Food Awards (IQFAs) added-

“We are delighted to partner with LEOs around the country for this event. It is particularly exciting to showcase the brightest talent and newest produce coming out of the country.

In the seven years that we have been conducting the IQFAs, we have been hugely impressed by the increasing quality of Irish produce, which is now amongst the best in the world.

“We all want to know where our food is coming from and to be reassured that it is made with integrity, clean, local ingredients and with care. Irish producers really understand this.”

Buyers who are interested in attending this event should register their interest by emailing helen.lyons@emap.com. The Local Enterprise Offices are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland in partnership with the Local Authorities.