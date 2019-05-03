Music of the legendary Joe Dolan to be celebrated in Fethard

Fethard Ballroom will return to its former dance-hall glory on Saturday night next, May 4, with the return of the original Joe Dolan band and their touring show ‘Remembering Joe’, starting at 8pm.

Tickets AVailable

A number of tickets at €25 each, are still available from Fethard Post Office (052 6131217) and Marian's Bookshop, 42 O’Connell Street, Clonmel (052 612 3813) but are not expected to last long as Saturday night fast approaches. The show, commencing at 8pm with full bar, is a seated event and will be followed by a disco.

In Fethard Ballroom’s heyday back in the 1970s, Joe Dolan always pulled huge crowds. Joe’s brother, Ben Dolan, fondly remembers Paddy Lonergan, manager of The Country Club Ballroom, as it was known then, and the many late nights Joe and the band spent playing cards after their packed to capacity dances in Fethard. Next Saturday night promises to be a memorable night, also for the band, as the play again on the same stage again, as they did with Joe Dolan for many years. Echoes from Fethard’s ‘Ballroom of Romance’ will bounce once again to the beat of the late Joe Dolan..

'Remembering Joe'

The late Joe Dolan was loved throughout Ireland and broke many hearts when he died suddenly on December 26, 2007. His family and band members have continued to play music and their ‘Remembering Joe’ show continues to grow in popularity. Fethard Ballroom is again the place to be this Saturday night, May 4.