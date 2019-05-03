Co. Tipperary village hosting social night for Cycle Against Suicide participants 

The people of New Inn are being urged to show their support for the Cycle Against Suicide when it passes through their village today (Friday, May 3) before going onto Cashel.

The cyclists would appreciate if members of the community could line the street and give them a welcome through the village between 4pm and 4.30pm.

There are a number of local cyclists taking part in the event. There will be a social gathering with music in Ollie's Bar, New Inn from 10pm on Friday night. All are welcome.