Students dig in to create community garden at Co. Tipperary library

A community garden project has just been completed in the grounds of Carrick-on-Suir Library.

Transition Year students from Edmund Rice Secondary School in Carrick-on-Suir, Horticulturalist Dee Sewell of Greenside Up and Librarian Carol Delany all worked together on the garden. The project was funded Healthy Tipperary.

For five weeks Dee guided the students step by step through the process of measuring, digging, planting, watering, mulching and finally constructing raised beds.

The emphasis was on planting a mixture of fruiting plants and herbs for use by local people and local wildlife. Four apple trees, two pear trees, two plum trees and a selection of blackcurrant, white currant and redcurrant bushes were planted Rhubarb, strawberries and the rosemary herb were also planted and earlier in the year students of the Local Training Initiative planted a wildlife fruit hedge to provide food and shelter for local birds, butterflies, bees and small mammals.

"We all benefitted enormously from the gardening project, learning about the advantages of growing our own food, healthy eating, exercise and fresh air and how gardening can be good for your mental health," said Librarian Carol Delany.

"We also learned about the importance of providing a biodiversity environment for a sustainable future for everyone.

"The two teams of boys thoroughly enjoyed the experience and were a credit to their parents and their school."

This is the second successful collaboration between the school and Carrick-on-Suir Library. Last November,the TY students gave workshops in the Library during Science Week for local primary school children.

Now that the garden is up and running, Carol Delany said library staff would like to invite local people to come and visit it and help out with the maintenance and harvesting of the fruit and herbs.

She thanked Edmund Rice Secondary School staff and

TY students, Tipperary Co. Council and Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District staff, CE Supervisor Debbie Murphy, Healthy Tipperary Coordinator Dan Downey and Dee Sewell of Greenside Up for all their assistance and support with the community garden.