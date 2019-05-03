Meet the election candidates in Roscrea's Abbey Hall on May 16

Roscrea Community Development Council (RCDC) has arranged a ‘meet the candidates event’ to take place in the Abbey Hall at 8pm on Thursday, May 16.

RCDC has also written to the 23 European candidates in Ireland South inviting them, if any of them so wish, to attend at 7pm, thus giving the people of Roscrea an hour to meet the European candidates who may wish to attend. RCDC has asked any European candidates who may be in a position to attend to let them know as soon as possible so that they can advertise the fact that such European candidate(s) will be in attendance, if people wish to attend to meet/question them.

The local elections’ ‘meet the candidates’ event takes place at 8pm on that May 16 in the Abbey Hall.