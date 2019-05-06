Sad news at the passing of Tipperary lady Amanda Stapleton

There is great sadness this evening in Tipperary following the distressing news of the passing of Borrisoleigh lady Amanda Stapleton after a brief illness.

The UK based teacher had been ill for a short time and had been receiving ongoing treatment in a bid to make a recovery. However, her passing at such a young age - the second in a week in Borrisoleigh following the untimely death of Lorraine Chute (nee Treacy) who was buried on Thursday last - came as second a big shock to locals, despite her illness.

Amanda was overwhelmed by the huge response to a fundraising game between Tipperary and Kilkenny legends last November in Borrisoleigh. They came from all over the country to support Amanda, her parents and her family, including her double All-Ireland winning senior hurling medalist brother Paddy, and well known sports journalist Shane. Amanda received a major boost following that event, but her condition continued to deteriorate in recent weeks and she died peacefully surrounded by her family.

The extended Stapleton family had done everything possible to assist Amanda in her difficult times and they are being comforted at the present time by neighbours, friends and each other.

Funeral arrangements are not available at this stage, but will be announced in due course.

Her suffering over, Amanda is at rest now. May she sleep peacefully.