Tipperary TD Alan Kelly welcomes primary care facility tender announcement

The decision by the HSE to go to tender for a new primary care centre in Nenagh has been welcomed by local Labour TD Alan Kelly.

“I’ve been pushing the HSE for some time that Nenagh would be provided with a primary healthcare facility. I’m delighted that the HSE has now advertised for the provision of such a facility in conjunction with GP services. This tender will be a great boost to Nenagh and surrounds and I look forward to it being delivered,” he said.

Typically, primary care centres will include accommodation for primary care centre services and GP services, while some centres will include a wider range of community-based services.