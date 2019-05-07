Tipperary community rallies to help family of brave 6-year old Kathy as she battles cancer

A Tipperary community is rallying to support the family of a brave six year old girl who is battling cancer.

A number of fundraising events have been held for the family of Kathy O'Donnell in Cappawhite and the next is a major tractor run on Saturday, May 25.

Kathy O'Donnell lives with her parents, John and Margaret, her brother John and sister Keri in Cappawhite. Kathy had just returned to Cappawhite National School and had just started senior infants last September with her class mates but just a few weeks later Kathy was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Treatment began immediately and Kathy is receiving chemotherapy between Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin and University Hospital Limerick.

So far, Kathy had undergone four stages of chemotherapy, induction, consolidation, interim maintenance and delayed intensification.

The next phase is maintenance, the longest but gentlest phase and is expected to last two years.

Hospital soon became a home from home for Kathy and her family, as they endured many nights away from home.

However, the local community of Cappawhite has rallied to support the family. The local schools, Cappawhite NS and Ayle NS have held fundraisers, along with Cappawhite Community Council, who organised Ceili and auction during March.

The next event is the Tractor Run organised in Toem, Cappawhite on May 25 by a committee of neighbours and friends of the O’ Donnell family.

This also will include a vintage car and motorbike run. Registration for this event will be from 2pm, with the run starting at 4p.m.

This will be followed by food and music in O’ Neill’s, Toem, Musicians will include Dave and Tommy McGrath. Business sponsors are welcome at €100 sponsorship per business. A separate draw for sponsors will take place on the day. A raffle with numerous prizes will also be held.

Kathy’s parents John and Margaret say that so far it has been a rollercoaster to say the least, but the support and kindness of family, friends, neighbours and schools of their lovely community and extended parishes has been evident from the start.

They say they will be eternally grateful for the wonderful support they have received.