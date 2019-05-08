Clonmel civic salute to Society of Saint Vincent de Paul volunteers

The 175th anniversary of the founding of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul in Ireland was marked in Clonmel when representaitves of the society were accorded a mayoral reception in the Town Hall.

Glowing tributes were paid to the volunteers who set up one of the first VdP conferences outside of Dublin in Clonmel and those that followed in their footsteps up to the present day to provide for the poor and marginalised in society.

In this special year for the society Clonmel man Kieran Stafford holds the position of national president of the organisation and he was accompanied by regional representatives from all over Ireland and members of the Clonmel conferences.

Kieran Stafford availed of the occasion to remind elected representatives of the urgent need for politicians to prioritise the issue of social housing and the "huge crisis" that exists in Clonmel and other towns throughout the country

"People are crying out for a stable environment and a secure home that is how they can best build their lives" he said.

He told the members that all of the volunteers involved on a weekly level in the Clonmel community and throughout the country worked dilligently for social justice and equality.

“That has allowed the organisation to be in a position to speak directly to government to highlight the causes of poverty and inequality.

"No matter whatever background two children attending the same class in primary school have both of them should be afforded the same opportunities to fulfill their potential" added the VdP national president.

The Mayor Cllr.Richie Molloy, the two other members of Clonmle District Cllr.Pat English and Cllr.Michael Murphy who attended, and Deputy Seamus Healy paid tribute to the volunteers who carried out the invaluable work of the VdP in communities.

Mayor Molloy, a former classmate and a former member of the same Clonmel conference as Kieran Stafford, said it was a pleasure for him and the members to accord a mayoral reception to Saint Vincent de Paul to acknowledge the incredible work they carry out in the town and to mark the 175th anniversary of its establishment.

Cllr.Pat English thanked all of the people who served with Vindent de Paul in Clonmel over the years for their commitment and desire to help the poorer people of the town.

As a member of one of the conference in the town he was well aware of the challenges volunteers faced as they went about their work.

Cllr.Michael Murphy praised the work being carried out in the town by the volunteers whose interventions had resulted in positive life changing impacts for people in the town.

Deputy Seamus Healy said the work of the VdP volunteer was confidential and personal and he paid tribute to them for the manner in which they conducted their interactions on a weekly basis to help so many people.

Deputy Healy said the people of Clonmel were very proud of the fact that somebody from the town,Kieran Stafford, was national president of the society and was carrying out his duties in an exemplary manner.

Replying to the members Kieran Stafford said the volunteers working in the various conferences in the town of Clonmel on several nights a week were committed to their work and held a heartfelt desire to help others.

He said Clonmel was one of the first conferences set up after the society was established in Dublin one hundred and seventy five years ago and he was proud of the fact that the society survived for so long and continued to thrive in the town.

"The people of Clonmel have always supported work being carried out by Vincent de Paul in the community and without that we would not have survived for so long.Were it not for such support VdP would not have the resources to help so many people .The public have trusted us to put their support to good use,"

He said the reputation in which Vincent de Paul was held was a hard earned one.

"Saint Vincent de Paul is the most recognised charity in Ireland and the charity the public have most confidence in" and he attributed that to the dedication of so many volunteers in Clonmel and all over the country.

Also among the attendance at the ceremony were Canon Brendan Crowley, Father Dayo and Garda Siochana representative Gda Fiona Gleeson.The 175th anniversary of the founding of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul in Ireland was marked in Clonmel when representaitves of the society were accorded a mayoral reception in the Town Hall.

Glowing tributes were paid to the volunteers who set up one of the first VdP conferences outside of Dublin in Clonmel and those that followed in their footsteps up to the present day to provide for the poor and marginalised in society.

In this special year for the society Clonmel man Kieran Stafford holds the position of national president of the organisation and he was accompanied by regional representatives from all over Ireland and members of the Clonmel conferences.

Kieran Stafford availed of the occasion to remind elected representatives of the urgent need for politicians to prioritise the issue of social housing and the "huge crisis" that exists in Clonmel and other towns throughout the country

"People are crying out for a stable environment and a secure home that is how they can best build their lives" he said.

He told the members that all of the volunteers involved on a weekly level in the Clonmel community and throughout the country worked dilligently for social justice and equality.

“That has allowed the organisation to be in a position to speak directly to government to highlight the causes of poverty and inequality.

"No matter whatever background two children attending the same class in primary school have both of them should be afforded the same opportunities to fulfill their potential" added the VdP national president.

The Mayor Cllr.Richie Molloy, the two other members of Clonmle District Cllr.Pat English and Cllr.Michael Murphy who attended, and Deputy Seamus Healy paid tribute to the volunteers who carried out the invaluable work of the VdP in communities.

Mayor Molloy, a former classmate and a former member of the same Clonmel conference as Kieran Stafford, said it was a pleasure for him and the members to accord a mayoral reception to Saint Vincent de Paul to acknowledge the incredible work they carry out in the town and to mark the 175th anniversary of its establishment.

Cllr.Pat English thanked all of the people who served with Vindent de Paul in Clonmel over the years for their commitment and desire to help the poorer people of the town.

As a member of one of the conference in the town he was well aware of the challenges volunteers faced as they went about their work.

Cllr.Michael Murphy praised the work being carried out in the town by the volunteers whose interventions had resulted in positive life changing impacts for people in the town.

Deputy Seamus Healy said the work of the VdP volunteer was confidential and personal and he paid tribute to them for the manner in which they conducted their interactions on a weekly basis to help so many people.

Deputy Healy said the people of Clonmel were very proud of the fact that somebody from the town,Kieran Stafford, was national president of the society and was carrying out his duties in an exemplary manner.

Replying to the members Kieran Stafford said the volunteers working in the various conferences in the town of Clonmel on several nights a week were committed to their work and held a heartfelt desire to help others.

He said Clonmel was one of the first conferences set up after the society was established in Dublin one hundred and seventy five years ago and he was proud of the fact that the society survived for so long and continued to thrive in the town.

"The people of Clonmel have always supported work being carried out by Vincent de Paul in the community and without that we would not have survived for so long.Were it not for such support VdP would not have the resources to help so many people .The public have trusted us to put their support to good use,"

He said the reputation in which Vincent de Paul was held was a hard earned one.

"Saint Vincent de Paul is the most recognised charity in Ireland and the charity the public have most confidence in" and he attributed that to the dedication of so many volunteers in Clonmel and all over the country.

Also among the attendance at the ceremony were Canon Brendan Crowley, Father Dayo and Garda Siochana representative Gda Fiona Gleeson.



