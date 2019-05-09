Fethard ballroom relives the glory days of the show band era

The halycon days of the showband era were relived again on Saturday night in Fethard when over five hundred people took a step back in time to celebrate the music of the legendary Joe Dolan.

They sang and danced along with members of the Joe Dolan family on stage as the Fethard Ballroom reminded everyone of just why it was such a popular showband venue.

Ben Dolan and his family, after treating the appreciative audience to a wonderful night of music, remarked how much they enjoyed making a return to one of their favourite venues , a venue his brother Joe always loved to do.

It was a night full of nostalgia and wonderful music enjoyed by the sell out crowd that attended.

Organiser Sean O Donovan said the ballroom committee were thrilled with the response to the fund raising initiative which was undertaken to provide a new roof at the venue.

“Everybody had a great night and it was a fantastic occasion and it brought home to everybody just how valuable a resource this v enue is to the community” said Sean O' Donovan.

He said the organising committee greatly appreciated the support shown by so many people in Fethard and within a wide catchment area.The support was just amazing and we as a committe were delighted that the night turned out to be one that will be fondly remembered for a long time by everyone that was there” said Sean O Donovan.