New facilities opened at Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary Town

The Minister for Rural and Community Affairs Michael Ring urged the people of Tipperary not to talk down their area and focus on what can be done with positive thinking and leadership, as he cut the ribbon on new facilities at the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre.

Minister Michael Ring told the gathering at the centre for the official opening of a new 3G astroturf playing pitch surface and newly-resurfaced tennis courts that the facility was an example of a community coming together to improve their area with the help of inspirational leaders.

The minister also presented Canon Hayes sports scholarship certificates to a number of local young people, most of them currently attending secondary schools in the town, and paid tribute to their endeavours. "Tipperary certainly has a bright future in sport."

The opening of the new facilities came not long after the future of the recreation centre itself looked in doubt and, as chairman Martin Quinn said, Tipperary town has had "a lot of negative press in recent years, from an economic point of view".

These developments, therefore, are "of major significance, not alone to the Tipperary community but to the wider area and are a major addition to sport in the area" but also show "how resilient this community is" for battling back.

"Over the last two years, we as a community have found ourselves staring into an abyss, fearful that the day was imminent when we would have to shut the gates on this wonderful facility."

Instead, E25,000 was raised locally and E180,000 secured from the public purse to enhance the centre's offering, 33 years after it opened. "The fact that this has been achieved speaks volumes for the dedication of those who refused to give up," Martin Quinn said, noting later that none of the county's TDs was present for the ceremony.

Minister Ring said he favours "the glass half-full" approach to life and urged others to take the same viewpoint. "I believe this is a great country, I believe this is a great people," he said in an impassioned speech. "Yes, we have challenges and challenges are in every part of the country. My job as minister for rural affairs is to make sure we get jobs into the regions."

The Government has allocated over E16 million to Co Tipperary, plus E4 million in urban regeneration funding, over the last year, "and I make no apologies for that," the minister said. "Negativity is not going to get anybody anywhere. It's about talking up your county and talking up your country and talking up your town. Tipperary, yes, has gone through a difficult time but I can assure you that this Government and I are committed to Tipperary."

The gathering was also addressed by county council cathaoirleach Michael Fitzgerald who said the recreation centre was a testament to the importance of community involvement, while Pat Slattery of the Tipperary Local Community Development Company said the centre was "sustained because of that sense of volunteerism" that has always been present in the town and among its people.

Isabel Cambie of the South Tipperary Development Company said that as long as there is good community leadership, "we will never be found wanting when it comes to support".