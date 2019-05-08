Thieves target alloy car wheels in Tipperary town 

Gardai are investigating the theft of an alloy wheel from a Volkswagen Golf car and the attempted theft of alloy wheels from a second car of the same brand and make in the Tipperary town area.

The alloy wheel was stolen from a car parked at Carrowclough, Bansha Road, Tipperary while the second car that was interfered with was located at Springfield Grove, Rossmore Village, Tipperary.

Gardai believe the two incidents occurred around 2am last Friday morning.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in both residential areas that night should contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.