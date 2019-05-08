Top marks for the Sacred Heart nursing home staff - HIQA report

A nursing home near Urlingford has received a glowing report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

The Sacred Heart Nursing Home is located about 1.6kms from Crosspatrick, Co Kilkenny, about 3.9 kms from Urlingford and 3.7 kms from Johnstown.

The provider is the Sacred Heart Nursing home Limited, which is a family run limited company. The centre currently employs about 28 staff and there is 24-hour care and support.

Hiqa carries out regular inspections on all care homes across the State. On January 22 and 23 this year, it conducted an unannounced two-day inspection of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home as “a designated centre for older people.” The report was published on April 24. There were 37 residents present on the dates of inspection.

The centre has been managed by the registered provider since 1984 and has undergone a number of considerable extensions and improvement works since then. It provides care and support for both female and male adult residents aged over 18 years with the following care needs: general care, respite care, conditions associated with advancing care, and dementia specific care.

The inspector found that: “residents who met with the inspector were very complimentary about the care and support provided and said that staff treated them with respect and dignity at all times. Residents told the inspector that there was a good atmosphere in the centre, that it was a friendly place to live and confirmed that they felt safe living there.

“Residents said that staff were very good at keeping them fully informed and up to date about any changes to their care and support needs, or any changes in the centre itself. Residents knew, for example, what activities or social events were planned. Residents stated that they would have no hesitation in speaking to any staff member if they had a concern or any issue.

“Staff were described by residents as being very kind, caring and responsive to their needs. Some residents told the inspector that there was plenty happening in the centre but that they were always given choice as to how they spent their day. Residents said that they had freedom to choose when they got up, when they had their meals or what activities they participated in.

“A number of residents commented that they really enjoyed the activities and particularly the live music sessions, provided each week in the centre. Some residents highlighted that they enjoyed the good food provided which was described as always very good and appetising. Some residents outlined how they were able to continue being part of the local community, for example by going out on day trips or visiting family and friends.”

In addition, the report found that “there was a clearly defined management structure in the centre that outlined the lines of authority and accountability within the centre. The centre had continued to improve its services and there was evidence of improved regulatory compliance.”

Overall, the centre was compliant or substantially compliant in all 19 areas surveyed. Full unedited report at hiqa.ie