Niamh Shaw wants to go to space in her own unique way!

Niamh Shaw is on a mission to get to Space, in her own unique way. Join her in the Source Library and Arts Centre on Tuesday May 21 at 7.30 p.m.

Using her artist and engineer/scientist background, she wants to share the story of space from the perspective of an average, everyday person, who is on a quest to fulfil her lifelong ambition. But there is always a cost.

Niamh wants to explore what happens to us when we allow ourselves pursue our childhood dreams. An award-winning science communicator, Niamh will tell her story, sharing highs and lows of the journey so far, with videos of her recent adventures on the simulated Mars mission in the desert, her work with the European Space Agency, a zero gravity flight, and her trips to Baikonur cosmodrome.

Presented by Tipperary County Council Library Service. This event is supported by the Tipperary Creative Ireland programme.

Book your free tickets at the Source Box Office, 0504 90204.