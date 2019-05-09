Act the amadán at Tipperary International Clowning Festival

Amadán, the first International Festival of Clowning takes place in Nenagh Arts Centre this weekend, May 10 to 12.

The weekend will be packed with performances, workshops and a cabaret, including Open Space by Jef Johnson, a spontaneous play performance which involves the connection between the imagination, encounter, and expectation; Basquette Quese by Iman Lizarazu, who, after four decades of training her capable and expressive physique, has created an engaging 75-minute solo show, and the Amadán Festival Family Cabaret Show, which brings together some of the world’s best entertainers, clowns and eccentric performers from all over Ireland, England. Scotland. USA, Mexico, Denmark and France to make you smile, laugh and maybe cry with their fun, foolishness and frolics.

For more details see www.nenagharts.com