Tipperary's new Blueway between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir to open on Friday, May 17

Tipperary County Council will launch Suir Blueway Tipperary on the weekend of May 17, showcasing the 53km of walking, cycling and watersports trails on offer through some of Ireland’s most picturesque landscapes and fascinating medieval towns.

In a show of support for the official opening of this fantastic local amenity, artists and members of the public have been invited to join in a series of walks and other activities on Saturday, May 18, culminating in a gathering in the village of Kilsheelan.

Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive, Tipperary County Council said: “We are very excited about the official launch of Suir Blueway Tipperary. The history, heritage and incredible stories along this stretch of the River Suir are as rich as you will find anywhere in the country.

“Creating a walking, cycling and water-based leisure amenity along this stretch of the River Suir has been a priority of the council. We believe that it will be a fantastic facility for our local communities and also enhances the attractiveness of Tipperary to both domestic and international tourists”.

Kayaking on the river Suir

This weekend is a celebration of the new Suir Blueway Tipperary and the hard work that so many people have put into making it happen. To mark the occasion, there are walks taking place from Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir that will culminate in the village of Kilsheelan, which is also celebrating 50 years as part of the Tidy Towns organisation.

Walks will commence at 12 noon from Ormond Castle, Carrick-on-Suir, and at 12 noon at Monument Car Park (under Gashouse Bridge) in Clonmel, please register online in advance on www.tipperarysports.ie, registration will also be open from 11am at both locations on the day.

Along the river tow path, walkers from Clonmel will encounter various activities and attractions, including a series of art pieces created specifically for the launch.

The River God art installations are the brainchild of Maurice Caplice, a visual artist who came up with the concept in collaboration with Diarmuid Vaughan, set designer of the White Memorial Theatre, Clonmel, Martina Caplice, scientist and photographer and Ali Dietrich, Floral artist.

To create a sense of belonging and ownership of the Suir Blueway Tipperary, some participants will be provided with seed bombs to offer to the River God, which they will be encouraged to scatter along the river banks as they walk to Kilsheelan. This initiative is supported by Creative Ireland Tipperary Programme.

In Carrick-on-Suir, the Tudor Artisan Hub is organising ‘Art in the Open’, which will see visual artists, healing artists, writers, musicians, songwriters, singers, actors, storytellers, poets and more showcasinge their art work and providinge public performances at various points along the route. In addition, canoeists will be on the water to promote their sport and other water-based leisure activities.

As the walkers arrive at Kilsheelan, they will join a local community celebrating 50 years since forming a Tidy Towns committee and 40 years since they won the national competition. There will be food stalls, information stands and talks going on throughout the afternoon on the biodiversity along the river and other activities, as well as a live broadcast from the national radio station Today FM with prizes and more.

Cllr Michael Murphy, Leas Cathaoirleach, Tipperary County Council said: “Suir Blueway Tipperary will provide a fantastic facility for cyclists, walkers, and canoeists, kayakers and paddle boarders. Opening the towpath and providing people with easy access to the river means that local communities and visitors from near and far can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy the relaxing leisure opportunities it provides.”

“This weekend is all about celebrating not only the river but also the wonderful heritage on our doorstep. We hope that people will join us from all over the county and get the chance to experience what this part of Tipperary has to offer in what is one of Ireland’s most lush and beautiful countryside.”

To find out more, follow Tipperary Tourism and Tipperary Sports Partnership on social media using the tags . #VisitTipperary and #SuirBluewayTipperary.