Lakeside village of Ballina to host Tipperary Fleadh Cheoil

Fleadh Cheoil Thiobraid Árainn comes to the Shannonside village of Ballina from May 12 to 19 when CCÉ Craobh Ormond hosts the county’s finest musicians, singers, dancers and performers.

This is the first time since 2014 that the Fleadh has been held in Ballina and it promises to be a great week’s entertainment for all fans of traditional arts.

The Fleadh will begin with Aifreann na Fleidhe at 11.30am in Our Lady & St Lua’s Church, Ballina, on May 12, with events taking place across Ballina over the week leading up to the Fleadh itself.

There will be a singing session on May 13 night in Goosers, a historical night with Donnchadh Ó Cinnéide in the Lakeside Hotel on Tuesday, a school drama night on Wednesday, with the official opening night on Thursday in Brian Boru on the Hill (O’Donovans).

The Fleadh competitions begin on May 17, with dancing competitions in Ballina Primary School and continuing all day Saturday and through to Sunday evening.