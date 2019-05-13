Search is on to find next Miss Tipperary

The search continues to find the next Miss Tipperary with a number of beautiful contestants already lined up for the grand final.

That takes place in the Anner Hotel in Thurles on Saturday, May 25.

The organisers are still accepting entries at misstipperary@hotmail.com

Among those taking part are Alissa Keating sponsored by The 2 Johnnies; Aisling Scanlon sponsored by Lamha Beaga Playschool; Joy Das Chaudhury sponsored by Jamie Lawlor Crash Repairs; Zoe Tate sponsored by O’Neils Bar; Caoimhe Cooney sponsored by Marion Murphy Cooney; Mary Carroll sponsored by KBL LTD; and Shannon Sheridan sponsored by Ivory Tower Beauty Rooms