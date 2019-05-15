Planning issues could halt An Post move from Liberty Square, Thurles

The enforcement section of Tipperary County Council is examining a 25 page document which has raised question marks over planning compliance in 42 different areas of Thurles Shopping Centre, ahead of the move of An Post to it's proposed new location.



The document, drawn up by Save Our Square (SOS) member, Hugh Ryan, of DH Ryan Architects, highlights 42 areas of concern which, if found to be in breach of planning guidelines, would, it has been suggested, have to be rectified by the owners of Thurles Shopping Centre - ICAV, a fund managed by Davy Stockbrokers - prior to the establishment of a unit by a semi-State body such as An Post.



Thurles Shopping Centre where questions have been raised about planning compliance

None of the alleged breaches would have any impact on current businesses we understand, but would have major implications for future tenants, were they to go unchecked.



Planning issues had been suggested by Labour Deputy Alan Kelly some weeks ago, and we now understand that the enforcement section of Tipperary County Council is examining the document in great detail.

A spokeperson for An Post told The Tipperary Star that they had no information in relation to any alleged breaches of planning regulations. However, the file in the possession of Tipperary County Council is also in the possession of Minister Richard Bruton.



Meanwhile it has emerged that the CEO of Tipperary County Council, Mr Joe MacGrath, has offered to meet with An Post to discuss the Liberty Square building - an offer which has not been taken up as of yet.