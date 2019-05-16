Tipperary gardaí make six suspected drink driving arrests in one week

A number of people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in the Nenagh Garda Division over the past week.

A driver was arrested at Tyone at 1.30am on Monday of last week.

Another was arrested at Grange Upper at approximately 7.30pm on Tuesday of last week.

A driver was also arrested at Ardcroney on suspicion of being intoxicated while in charge of a vehicle at 2.20am on Wednesday last.

Another was arrested and charged with drink driving at approximatley 11pm on Friday last at Carrigatoher.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of a similar incident at Stafford Steet in Nenagh at around 9.10am on Monday last.

A motorist was arrested for suspected drink driving at Main Street, Roscrea, on Wednesday of last week.