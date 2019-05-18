North Tipperary IFA hosts speakers on pensions and well being

Galway IFA chair Anne Mitchell, and Cork Central IFA chair Harold Kingston will attend the next North Tipperary IFA executive meeting on Tues, May 21.

Ms Mitchell, who worked for many years with the Department of Social Protection, will advise in relation to the process of applying for a pension and what information is required. There are many types of pensions and Anne will inform us in this regard.

She will also advise on the up-to-date information on the Fair Deal scheme and the process involved in applying.

Mr Kingston, a dairy farmer from Ballyroe, County Cork, suffered burn out between the fodder crisis and having his herd restricted due to TB.

He shared his story with viewers of the Late Late Show recently and North Tipperary IFA is delighted that he is going to share his story with us.

It is hugely important that we speak openly about our mental health.