Anne Cooke and Bernie O'Meara win President's Prize at Fethard Bridge Club

At the Fethard Bridge Club’s President’s Prize dinner held in Hotel Minella on Sunday last, May 12, the following results were announced:

President’s Prize Winners were Anna Cooke and Bernie O’Meara; Committee Prize Winners, Rita Kane and Kay St. John.

1st Gross winners, Gemma Burke & Carol Kenny; 2nd Gross, Tony Hanrahan & Keith Woodlock; 3rd Gross, Berney Myles & Alice Quinn; 4th Gross, Mary Nolan & Margaret Slattery; 5th Gross, Marie Delaney & Ann O’Dea; 6th Gross, Catherine Croke & Kathleen Maher;

1st Nett, Carmel Condon and Brendan Kenny; 2nd Nett, Monica Anglim & Betty Walsh; 3rd Nett, Rita Holohan & Ellen Rochford; 4th Nett, Nell Broderick & David O’Meara; 5th Nett, Noreen Evans & Vincent Cummins; 6th Nett, Eileen Frewen & Nora Ryan.

Club Championship (Hayes Trophy) Winners were Nell Broderick and David O’Meara;

Player of the Year (O’Flynn Trophy) Winner, Alice Quinn;

Individual Championship (Dick Gorey Perpetual Trophy) Winner, Keith Woodlock;

The Kevin O’Dwyer Memorial Trophy Winners were Monica Anglim and Betty Walsh.

Fethard Bridge Club President, Noel O’Dwyer, presenting the ‘Committee Prize’ to winners Kay St. John and Rita Kane (right) at Fethard Bridge Club’s President’s Prize Dinner.