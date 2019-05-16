Tipperary students visit water treatment plant and learn about the importance of conservation

First year students from Scoil Mhuire visited the nearby Lingaun Water Treatment Plant in Carrick on Suir.

During a series of visits, hosted by Irish Water and Tipperary County Council, the students learned how water is taken from the Lingaun River and treated so that is safe to drink before being distributed around the area through the local water supply network.

They also learned about the importance of conserving water at home and at school, and went away with four-minute shower timers to remind them that taking shorter showers can save large amounts of water.

There are more tips on saving water at https://www.water.ie/conservation/