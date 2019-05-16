Tipperary County Council puts Clonmel Corporation minute book from 1687-1712 on public display

Tipperary County Council has acquired the Minute Book of the Corporation of Clonmel, 1687 to 1712.

The minute book, which was previously held privately, was recently acquired by the council and will be on display in Clonmel Public Library in Emmet St., for 2 weeks from Thursday, May 23.

Chief executive Joe MacGrath said the council is very excited to add this Minute Book to its collection.

He said – “Minutes of Council meetings give a unique and intriguing insight into a time and place, and the period in question is a particularly interesting one in the history of Clonmel.

“Until now, our earliest minute book dated from 1744. Obtaining this book dating from 1687 is a significant acquisition.”

The Minute book made its way from Clonmel Corporation into private hands, via the Moore family, who were at the heart of the development of Clonmel Town and Borough during the late 1600s and particularly in the 1700s.

Through their support of Cromwell, the Moore family, from very modest origins, prospered and moved from the ranks of merchants to that of landed gentry (to become Earls of Mountcashell).

Michael Ahern mentions in his book ‘Threads in a Clonmel Tapestry’ that in 1725 Colonel Moore refused to swear in Robert Hamerton as his successor and retained the mayoral regalia and corporation minute books, which gives one explanation as to how the minute book passed from the Town Council’s control.

Council chairman Mattie Ryan said – ‘We are delighted that the book has once again found its way back into public ownership and we hope that as many members of the public as possible will come and view it while on public display’.

“The volume will remain accessible to the public for research use after its period of display, at Tipperary County Archives, Carrigeen Business Park, Clonmel, where we look forward to welcoming all visitors”, says County Archivist, Rachel Granville.