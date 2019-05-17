Free public Wi-fi on the way for town centres of six Co. Tipperary towns

Free public Wi-fi will become available in the town centres of Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, Thurles, Roscrea and Nenagh later this year.

The service that will provide free internet access to the public on the streets and within buildings in the three town centre districts is being funded by EU vouchers worth €60,000 withmatching funding from the Co. Council.

The roll out of the Wi-fi service in Carrick-on-Suir was discussed at Carrick Municipal District's monthly meeting.

The District's Director Pat Slattery, who is also the Council's Director of Community & Economic Services, said the Council is working on rolling out the service to New Street, Main Street, Sean Kelly Square and up as far as Ormond Castle.

Carrick-on-Suir councillors David Dunne (SF) and Kieran Bourke (FF) welcomed the news at the meeting in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall.

Cllr Bourke said this free Wi-fi was crucial for his hometown. He said it will make Carrick attractive as a place for workers like sales reps to stop in the town to purchase refreshments and do some work on their laptops before moving on.

The Government is currently procuring contractors who will deliver the service to designated towns around the country.