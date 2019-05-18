Appeal made to Tipperary Co. Council to increase opening hours at Killenaule Library

Tipperary Co. Council has no plans to increase the opening hours of Killenaule Library, which currently only opens one day a week, the monthly meeting of Carrick-on- Suir Municipal District councillors was informed.

Ballingarry FF councillor Imelda Goldsboro (inset) requested the Co. Council's Director of Culture & Library Services Karl Cashen to extend the opening hours of the Killenaule Library at the meeting.

The Library based at Slieveardagh Heritage Centre on Killenaule's River Street was formerly opened three days a week but for the past few years it is only open to the public on Wednesdays for six hours.

The Library covers a large catchment area including Fethard, Drangan, Mullinahone, Cloneen, Ballingarry and Gortnahoe.

Mr Cashen responded that the Council had a resources issue and was trying to maximise library opening hours where the need was greatest. The Council was in the process of sitting down with trade unions to negotiate work force planning in the Library Service but admitted the local authority wasn't looking to increase Killenaule Library's opening hours at the moment.