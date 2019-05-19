Judge sends case of Co. Tipperary man charged with damaging Killenaule shop to Clonmel Circuit Court

A 20 year-old man has been returned for trial to this week's session of Clonmel Circuit Court charged with smashing property in Killeanule's Centra shop with a hammer and causing damage at the same shop again late at night five months later.

Judge Terence Finn sent forward Dylan Thompson of 3 Cashel Road, Killenaule for trial to the circuit court when the defendant appeared before Cashel District Court's latest sitting where the Book of Evidence was served on him.

Thompson is facing charges in the circuit court of causing criminal damage to the Centra store at Main St., Killenaule on March 16, 2017 and production of a hammer in the course of a dispute.

He is also facing charges of causing criminal damage a Main Street, Killenaule and production of an articule in the course of a dispute on August 18, 2017.

Judge Finn remanded Thompson on bail of €1000 to appear before Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court next Tuesday, May 20.