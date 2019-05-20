Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann fundraising concert for Emma Lacey in Brú Ború, Cashel

Tipperary County Board of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will hold a fundraising concert for Emma Lacey in Brú Ború on Saturday, May 25 at 8pm.

Six Comhaltas branches from Tipperary will take part in the concert which promises to be a great night of entertainment. Tickets are €15 and can be booked at www.bruboru.ie or by calling Brú Ború on 062 61122.

Tickets also available on the door on the night. Twenty-four-year-old Emma from Clonmel is an award-winning Brú Ború musician and an All Ireland flute winner.

"We would appeal to all to come along to this fundraising night to support Emma and her family while also enjoying what will be a fantastic night of entertainment. Emma is a remarkable young woman who has endured multiple spinal operations over the last six years and has also been diagnosed with a serious brain condition. Emma has faced all of these challenges with remarkable strength and courage," said concert organiser Donncha O’Cinneide of Comhaltas.