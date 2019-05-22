Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke to appeal his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan

Tipperary farmer Patrick Qurke is to appeal his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan.

Quirke, aged 50, from Breanshamore, Tipperary, was given a life sentence for the murder of the former DJ, known as Mr Moonlight.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/379317/tipperary-s-patrick-quirke-found-guilty-of-the-murder-of-bobby-ryan.html

Quirke was found guilty by a 10-2 majority vercict following the longest murder trial in the state’s history.

It is understood that Quirke lodged his appeal last week but it may be next year before it is heard.

Grounds for the appeal are likely to include legal arguments made during the trial in the absence of the jury.