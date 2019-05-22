Tipperary RahabCare services secured following €2m national funding decision

The Government announcement that it has found €2m to fund RehabCare services means the organisation's work in secure in Tipperary, according to Deputy Alan Kelly.

The Labour TD welcomed the news that the funding shortfall of €2m for RehabCare services has now been provided.

Tipperary has the highest amount of RehabCare clients and employers across the country.

He said that he had been raising this issue with the HSE, Ministers Simon Harris and Finian McGrath for some time and visited the services in Tipperary to see first hand the services provided.

"There are larger issues with funding in the disability sector that are deeply worrying and will need sustainable solutions, but I’m glad the issues with RehabCare have been solved," said Deputy Kelly.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill, while welcoming the news, said that warned families and service users should not have had to endure such fear in the lead up to the confirmation of funding.

"The Government only sat down with RehabCare after much political and public pressure," he said. "Without this €2m there was a real concern that services would stop. Fortunately, this is now not the case."

Deputy Cahill said that Minister Harris and his Department must quickly outline when the money will be issued, and ensure an examination of issuing multi-year funding was considered, "so we do not have an annual panic for the clients and families of RehabCare".