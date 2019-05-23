Tipperary County Council paw patrols to target dog fouling ‘hotspots’

Tipperary County Council is to launch an anti-dog fouling campaign next month.

The campaign will target “hotspot” dog fouling areas, with wardens out in the early mornings and late evenings.

This will start in Clonmel and move up to Nenagh initially, extending to other areas over the summer.

The council will also place mobile pop-up stands promoting anti-dog fouling in areas where there is high footfall such as around libraries, participating supermarkets and swimming pools.

A public awareness trailer to highlight dog fouling issues will travel the county handing out literature, advice and accessories.

The council has close to 80 bins for dog waste throughout the county.

To help owners dispose of their dog waste in a safe manner Tipperary County Council have installed mutt mitt dispensers throughout the county. Mutt mitts are handy plastic gloves that turn into bags for the easy disposal of dog dirt.