Man had 'sophisticated growhouse' in Tipperary village

Gardaí discovered a “sophisticated growhouse" at a rented cottage outside Cloughjordan, Nenagh Court was told.

Jakub Michalski of 5 Farnamurray Close, Nenagh, pleaded to cultivating cannabis at Knockacree, Cloughjordan, between October 18, 2016 and October 18, 2018.

He also pleaded to sale and supply and two counts of possession of cannabis.

The court heard that the value of the cannabis at the growhouse was €1,032.

Gardaí also discovered infrared lamps and a weighing scales at the premises.

When they conducted a follow-up search of his home at Faramurray Close they found €10 worth of cannabis.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath described the growhouse as a “commercial operation”.

However, due to the fact that Mr Michalski had no previous convictions, she ordered a probation report for the July 25 court, following a plea from Mr Michalski's barrister Kenny Kerins, BL, that his client wanted the opportunity to "put his best foot forward" on how the court "structures the sentence".