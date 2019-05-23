Tipperary community rallies to Kathy's aid with fundraising tractor run and vintage day

Kathy O’Donnell, a six-year-old girl from Cappawhite will be the focus of attention in Toem, Cappawhite this Saturday May 25.

Kathy was diagnosed with lymphoma last year and is still receiving treatment.

The community of Cappawhite has now rallied in support of the O’Donnell family.

Next Saturday a motorbike, tractor run and vintage car rally is being organised by a group of friends and neighbours from the Toem/Ayle area.

Kathy with family members and fundraising committee

Registration is from 2pm and the run will begin at 4pm.

One of the highlights of the day will be when Kathy travels on a Harley Davidson motorbike, making one of her wishes come true.

Come along on Saturday in support of Kathy.

A great day is promised, with the run being followed by food and live music.

Further information from committee members Seamus 0878249307, Mike 086 2537627, Mary 086 3685256.