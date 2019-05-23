Cllr Jim Ryan calls for action on problematic Tonagha junction near Thurles

Thurles Independent Councillor Jim Ryan has called for safety works to be carried out at the Tonagha road junction that merges with the main Thurles to Two-Mile-Borris road.

Cllr Ryan previously raised this issue at a recent Thurles Municipal District meeting when he outlined the dangerous layout of this junction and that Transport Infrastructure Ireland will have to carry out substantial safety works before a very serious accident occurs.

“This junction merges with one of the most dangerous roads in the country and it's only a matter of time before a serious traffic accident will happen. It is extremely hard to get a proper sight line as you come from the Tonagha side and motorists are having to drive very close to the edge of the road to get one.

“This junction is also too low lying for cars again coming from the Tonogha side and I also feel a safe right hand turn will have to be installed on the main road along with proper roadmarkings and signage.

“I am happy that the senior roads engineer agreed with my concerns and has stated that they are currently looking at doing something with this junction in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) who are responsible for this junction. I hope something will be done so that road users use this junction more safely,” Cllr Ryan said.