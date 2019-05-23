Volunteers needed for Clonmel tidy towns relaunch

Volunteers are needed as Clonmel tidy towns relaunches

Do you want to help your local community and environment and make your area a better place to live, work and visit?

Clonmel Tidy Towns Group is relaunching and is looking for new people to join and be part of a team that makes a positive contribution to the town.

There are many ways you can get involved and help, such as:

Horticulture – Biodiversity Projects – Litter Picking – Sustainability Projects – Administration – Social Media - Communications

For more information on how to volunteer with Clonmel Tidy Towns please join them on

Wednesday, May 29 at 7pm in the Tipperary County Council Civic Offices, Emmet St, Clonmel

Any queries on the event contact: Marie O’Donnell, Staff Officer, Clonmel Borough District, Civic Offices, Emmet Street, Clonmel. Phone: 0761 06 5000 or email:Clonmelbd@tipperarycoco.ie or message Clonmel Tidy Towns here on Facebook.