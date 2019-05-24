Bealtaine Arts Exhibition a resounding success - two charities benefit

The 2019 Bealtaine Munster Arts Exhibition and Competition in Fethard last weekend was a resounding success with visitors from near and far, including New Zealand.

The overall winner, Una Walsh from Limerick, with her astounding drawing of medieval ‘Merlin’ was a unanimous decision by judges Cyril Cullen, designer of porcelain and knitwear; and Michael Kennedy, designer of costumes for film and opera.

The runner up was Kevin Morrissey, Ballylanders.

Many thanks to our many sponsors and promoters, including Louis Grubb, Cashel Blue Cheese; FBD Insurance Group; Tipp Mid-West Radio; Augustinian Abbey and Fethard Parish Church; Nationalist Newspaper; Kathleen Ryan (Cashel); John Quirke’s Jewellers (Cahir); Tipperary County Council; and our dedicated local organisers: Marianne Shortall, Bernie Grogan, David Gorey, Helena O'Shea and Marie O'Hara (co-ordinator).

After expenses, including printing, insurance and other incidentals we were able to donate €171.30 to each of our two nominated charities from your donations left in our charity box at the free exhibition in the ICA Hall, Rocklow Road, Fethard. Both charities are worthy recipients – Alice Leahy TRUST who supports individuals and families who are homeless and find themselves in difficult circumstances; and Limerick Suicide Watch’s trained volunteers who patrol the bridges of Limerick City four nights a week to offer support and advice to prevent suicide.

The group’s public relations officer, Lucy O'Hara, visited the exhibition and brought along information that highlighted their work in Limerick.

Thank you to all who supported these two worthy causes. Please keep in mind these two deserving registered charities especially if you wish to donate some time or funding in the future.

– Marie O'Hara, Fethard.