Tipperary property market - Clonmel retail premises for online auction
CENTRALLY LOCATED AT O'NEILL STREET
2 O'Neill Street, Clonmel for an online auction
A retail outlet in Clonmel is for sale through an online auction on Wedneday, May 29.
The auction will end at 1pm.
No. 2 O’Neill Street is a centrally located, spacious and bright recently modernised retail premises enjoying excellent frontage out onto the street.
The modern ground floor retail unit comprises of circa. 32 sq m / 344 sq.ft. with a well fitted out and presented 1st floor space with the added benefit of a floored attic space.
AMV €50,000.
Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788 .
