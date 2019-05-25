Carrick-on-Suir Red Cross member wins national volunteer award

Congratulations to Finola Walsh who was awarded the Irish Red Cross National Unit Member of the Year Award at the Irish Red Cross National Volunteer Awards 2019 held in Croke Park, Dublin.

Finola has been a member of the Carrick-on-Suir branch for 14 years and held the position of unit officer for 13 years before voluntarily stepping down last year and handing over the position to Michael Hunt.

This is a tremendous achievement for Finola and one that is truly deserved as it recognises her dedication, and total commitment and hours of voluntary time given to the work of the Carrick branch.

Finola’s is a driver, an instructor and an emergency medical technician (EMT) and has carried out all her duties at events and in times of crises and disasters in a caring, respectful manner. She is a wonderful and patient team member always willing to help and share the workload.

The award is presented to a uniformed member of the unit structure, who has embodied the fundamental principles of the Red Cross and demonstrated initiative and passion within the unit structure in the work that they do.

This is a part of the remit for the award that Finola deservedly received.

Anyone wishing to join the Carrick branch is welcome. Meetings and training take place in the Carrick Beg hall on Tuesdays from 7pm – 9pm. Juniors aged 10 upwards from 7pm-8pm and seniors from 18yrs upwards from 8pm-9pm.