Two year driving ban for Tipperary motorist caught driving without insurance

A 21 year-old woman was caught driving without insurance cover or a driving licence while on a mission to get petrol for the car so it could power the lights in a mobile home, Cashel District Court was told.

Margaret Reilly from Wallers Lot, Cashel received a two year driving licence disqualification, €600 fine and driving licence endorsement at the latest sitting of the court where she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a driving licence at Waller's Lot on March 26, 2018.

A number of other driving offences including using a vehicle without a NCT cert and failing to display insurance and tax discs on the vehicle and failing to produce a NCT cert, insurance cert or driving licence were marked proven and taken into account by Judge Terence Finn.

Garda Stephen Burke told the court he saw the car driven by Ms Reilly going into the Topaz Service Station at Waller's Lot and stopped the vehicle.

He demanded Ms Reilly produce her driving licence and insurance cert but she admitted she had neither. The vehicle was impounded and he issued a fixed charge notice to her but it wasn't paid.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy explained that his client was driving to the Topaz Service Station to get petrol as she was using the car to operate the lights on a mobile home.

He pointed out that Ms Reilly hadn't any previous convictions.