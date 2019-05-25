Early Thurles tallies show Sean Ryan performing strongly

Early tallies from the Thurles electoral area show a strong performance from Sean Ryan.

The tallies were taken on rural boxes in the area and show that Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan is commanding 25% of the votes in those areas.

Also performing well is paralympian Peter Ryan on almost 14%, Jim Ryan, Seamus Hanafin and Micheal Lowry on 12% each, David Doran on 10%.

However, the crucial urban boxes have yet to be tallied and the picture may chance considerably in the coming hours.