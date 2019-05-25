Fine Gael's Declan Burgess polling extremely well

First time candidate Declan Burgess of Fine Gael is said to be polling well in early Cashel boxes opened at the count centre in Thurles and will be battling for the seat vacated by long serving Independent Councillor Tom Wood.

Wood at one time was a Fine Gael representative on the Council and following decades of service has decide to retire from politics.

Burgess will now be hoping to serve Cashel on the Council in place of Wood.