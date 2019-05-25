Andy Moloney leads in Cahir

With 8 boxes tallied, Independent Andy Moloney leads with 23.6% of the vote. He is followed by Marie Murphy, Fine Gael, with 21% and then first time candidated Mairin McGrath, daughter of Independent T.D. Mattie McGrath, with 19.1%.

Those three look set to take the first three seats when counting eventually begins.

They are followed by Micheal Anglim, Jnr., Fianna Fail with 13.8%.

Poll topper in the last Clonmel/Cahir election Martin Lonergan is on 8.9%.

PJ English, Fianna Fail, is on 9.7%.