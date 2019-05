With 13 of the Nenagh boxes tallied, Independent Joe Hannigan is ahead with 16.8%. He is closely followed by Michael O'Meara, Lowry Party on 15.6%.

In a tight race three candidates are closely grouped - Louise Morgan Walsh on 12.8%, Seamus Morris on 12.5% and Hughie McGrath on 12%.

Next comes Damian Hough, Fianna Fail, on 9.1%.