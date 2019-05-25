Fine Gael's Michael Fitzgerald well ahead in Cashel/Tipperary

Outgoing Municipal District Chairman, Fine Gael's Michael Fitzgerald is well ahead in Cashel/Tipperary with 19 boxes tallied he is on 21.6% of the vote.

Next comes his party colleague Declan Burgess on 13.9% and in a great showing for Fine Gael, Mary Hanna Hourigan is close behind on 13.2%.

Fianna Fail's Roger Kennedy is on 11.8% followed by John Crosse, Fine Gael on 7.5% and Martin Browne, Sinn Fein on 7.1%.