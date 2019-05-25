LOCAL ELECTIONS
Fine Gael fill top three spots in Cashel Tipperary
Ballot box
With twenty six boxes tallied in Cashel Tipperary Fine Gael continue to hold the top three positions. Michael Fitzgerald leads the way on 21.7% followed by Declan Burgess and Mary Hannah Hourigan on 14.2%. Next is Roger Kennedy Fianna Fail on 12.3 and then the fourth Fine Gael candidate John Crosse on 8.1%. Sinn Fein's Martin Browne is on 7.5% and Fianna Fail's Jacqui Finnan on 5.6%.
