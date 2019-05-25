Murphy and Ambrose in race to top the poll in Clonmel

With 82% of the boxes opened in Clonmel Fine Gael's Michael Murphy and Fianna Fail's Siobhan Ambrose are neck and neck in a race to top the poll. Murphy is slightly ahead with 22% with Ambrose is on 21.9%. Next comes Pat English WUAG on 18% and those three are well ahead of the rest of the field. Garret Ahearn FG is on 8.8%, Ind Richie Molloy on 8.4%, Catherine Carey SF on 5.6% and Niall Dennehy Ind on 5.4%.