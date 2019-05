With just over half the boxes tallied in Cahir Independent Andy Moloney looks set to top the poll on 25.9%. His closest challenger is Fine Gael's Marie Murphy on 18.8% followed by Mairin McGrath on 16.8%. Fianna Fail's Michéal Anglim is on 13.7% with Independent Martin Lonergan on 11.8% and PJ English Fianna Fail on 8.9%.